Critical Race Pundit Jemele Hill Signs Deal with CNN+ Streaming Service

Former ESPN commentator and hardcore leftist Jemele Hill is coming back to video after signing a new deal with CNN’s streaming service CNN+, according to reports.

CNN announced the contract with Hill and her sidekick Cari Champion on Thursday insisting that the two would focus on “the biggest stories in sports, entertainment, politics, and culture.”

“The CNN family is a perfect partner for us because they understand our chemistry and appreciate that our boldness is our strength,” said Hill of her new deal with CNN+. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the CNN family and share our brand of ‘speakeasy’ with the world,” Cari Champion added, according to AdWeek.

But if it is anything like their former VICE TV show, that means Hill and Champion will focus on how racism infests everything.

Hill’s left-wingery and anti-Trumpism is well known. She is a permanently aggrieved leftist who thinks every Trump voter is a racist. Her sidekick is no less the same.

But CNN has hired other radical leftists for its new streaming site, as well.

Last month, CNN+ announced that it had also hired former NBA player and fabulist Rex Chapman — often derided as the “king of misinformation” — for its new streaming service. Chapman came to CNN’s attention by his Twitter account that is popular with leftists with which he pushes a constant stream of fake news, deceptively altered video clips, lie-based lefty narratives, and calumnies. Naturally, CNN thought he was a great fit for the “news” service it is launching.

Another recent CNN+ hire is already reportedly sour on the job even though he hasn’t even started. Now disgraced CNN chief Jeff Zucker convinced Chris Wallace to quit Fox News and move to CNN+, but only weeks later, Zucker resigned in disgrace over a sex scandal, leaving Wallace sputtering in a snit over being stranded without the very guy he thought was going to be his guardian angel in management.

Twitter users were amused by the announcement with most noting how the hiring of Hill and Champion does nothing to help CNN with its bias problems:

Jemele Hill — who called Trump a white supremacist & said "the country simply loves white supremacy" following 2021 GOP wins in Virginia that included the election of the first Black woman (Winsome Sears) as Lt. Gov — has been hired by CNN+. This is as on-brand as it gets… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 10, 2022

CNN has decided to further bolster their journalism credentials by hiring Jemele Hill. https://t.co/7xLA64JE0U — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 10, 2022

Wow. Look at this. Jemele Hill got another job. How does she do it? It is hard to believe there is someone at CNN who thinks Chris Wallace and Hill are actually gonna lure people to their streaming service. https://t.co/wylRURBmww — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 10, 2022

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion joining CNN https://t.co/MUu51zIKVH >>>><> Another good reason NOT to watch. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 10, 2022

Jemele Hill and Rex Chapman. CNN+ is going to absolutely dominate the woke twitter idiot activist demo. Dozens of viewers https://t.co/FYUvAh6ZIo — Brandon Moody (@brandonjmoody) February 10, 2022

Rex Chapman and Jemele Hill. Imagine being that bad at evaluating talent. Who’s doing the hiring over there, Matt Millen? — ™️ (@greguhree) February 10, 2022

I just wonder how this hire was decided on. (bong hit) CNN CEO: You know what we really need is a racist hack to bring us back to the forefront. (bong hit) CNN HR: Lets hire Jemele Hill !! She killed it over at ESPN. https://t.co/yh1jHPzD9o — Chris Perkins (@SaltyAreUs) February 10, 2022

@CNN I was worried with the ouster of Zucker that CNN might right the ship and move away from racists and sexual abusers but I’m relieved to see they’ve decided to stay the course by hiring raging racist Jemele Hill. — Mr. Doback (@asand211) February 10, 2022

