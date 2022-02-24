Colin Kaepernick Launches Plan to Pay for ‘Second Opinion’ Autopsies in Police-Related Deaths

American anthem protester and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is launching an initiative to pay for second opinion autopsies for people who died during an altercation with police.

The activist player is offering second opinion autopsies through his Know Your Rights Camp organization, according to The Hill.

The free autopsies must be requested by a family member or a lawyer for the deceased, but still must be authorized by a lawful representative of the deceased.

Kaepernick claims that the initiative means to determine if victims of “police violence” actually died from the causes cited by government officials.

RIVERDALE, GA – NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The goal is to shine a light on any case in which authorities may have used a faulty autopsy to manipulate evidence to determine the outcome of a case against an officer.

“We know that the prison industrial complex, which includes police and policing, strives to protect and serve its interests at all costs,” Kaepernick said of the effort. “The Autopsy Initiative is one important step toward ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in their time of need.”

SANTA CLARA, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“I am passionate about the Initiative’s impact and look forward to being a resource to victims’ family members who have lost their loved ones due to a police-related death,” said Kaepernick’s chief of the program, Nicole Martin.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston