Report: Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested in Connection with California Shooting

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested and booked in connection to a shooting in San Jose, California, TMZ reports.

According to police, the 39-year-old UFC and WWE legend was involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon near a high school in San Jose, California.

@ufc star Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and being held on no bail.

In the alleged incident, one person was shot while another was arrested. Nothing further surrounding the circumstances of the situation has been released.