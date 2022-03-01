Report: Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested in Connection with California Shooting

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested and booked in connection to a shooting in San Jose, California, TMZ reports.
According to police, the 39-year-old UFC and WWE legend was involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon near a high school in San Jose, California.
NEW:@ufc star Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and being held on no bail. #DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/qzRDxQpmH1
— Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 1, 2022
In the alleged incident, one person was shot while another was arrested. Nothing further surrounding the circumstances of the situation has been released.
Jail records show Velasquez is still in custody as of Tuesday morning … and has a court date set for Wednesday at noon.
2/ Additional updates will be shared here when available.
Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours.
TOC: 3:14 PM
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022
After one of the most dominating runs in UFC heavyweight history, Velasquez was beaten in 26 seconds by current UFC Heavyweight Champ Francis Ngannou in February of 2019.
The former UFC heavyweight champion and wrestling star trains with fellow former UFC champ Daniel Cormier at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose.
