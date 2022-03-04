Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed in Combat Against Russia

Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Malyshev lost his life in combat against the Russian invaders this week, according to sources.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union reported that Malyshev lost his life Monday “defending his country against Russia’s attack.”

“How many more lives need to be lost before sport implements meaningful sanctions?” read a joint statement by the Athletes of Ukraine and Global Athlete posted to Twitter.

Joint statement from Ukrainian Athletes and Global Athlete in reaction to the #IPC's decision to allow Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games. @Beijing2022 @heraskevych pic.twitter.com/ZqQH6WHExs — Global Athlete (@GlobalAthleteHQ) March 2, 2022

The organizations also announced an indefinite ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The International Biathlon Union’s executive board also issued condolences to the athlete’s family.

“The EB once again condemns the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus and reiterates its hope for an immediate end to the war,” the board said in a statement.

Malyshev was on Ukraine’s biathlon junior team from 2018 to 2020, according to TMZ Sports.

Yevhen Malyshev, a 19-year-old Ukrainian athlete, was tragically killed following Russia's invasion. https://t.co/DpmiqQgODp — TMZ (@TMZ) March 2, 2022

A growing number of Ukraine’s top athletes have joined the defending military forces in their home country. And at least two others have paid the ultimate price. The FIFPRO World Players Union recently announced that Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25) have both been killed in combat.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston