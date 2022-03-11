Super Bowl Champ Ben Watson: ‘Abortion Isn’t Health Care’

Super Bowl champion and ex-NFL tight end Ben Watson blasted the left’s “word games” and insisted that “abortion isn’t healthcare” in an op-ed published Friday.

Watson called the rhetoric Biden deployed during his State of the Union speech an example of “euphemism inside a euphemism” when Biden said the “right to choose” was an important part of “healthcare.”

“But abortion isn’t health care. And it’s time to stop playing word games,” Watson said in his op-ed published by LifeNews.com.

Watson noted that the dictionary definition of healthcare is the act of maintaining or restoring “physical, mental, or emotional well-being.” Watson then added, “But abortion doesn’t treat a disease or improve a disorder. It forcibly ends a life.”

“Talking about abortion like it’s ‘health care’ isn’t just a pernicious, subtle lie. It confuses and obscures reality. It harms women, it harms children and it prevents us from improving countless lives,” Watson continued.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 29: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins and Ben Watson #84 of the New England Patriots pray following a game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The one-time New England Patriots star decried the left’s attempts to teach American children that abortion is a normal part of women’s healthcare, and added, “the longer people get away with calling abortion ‘health care,’ the longer we avoid the conversation about what real maternal health care would look like.”

Watson said he is stunned that the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is double that of the world’s other wealthy nations and added that this mortality rate impacts minority women the most.

“Complications from pregnancy, delivery or the postpartum period is among the most common causes of death for American women ages 20-34. I find it hard to believe that these mortality rates don’t influence a mother’s decision to kill her child,” Watson said.

But it is all avoidable, he said. “We should make it possible for these women to feel safe keeping their babies, by giving them better access to maternal health care.”

“Not abortion, mind you,” Watson concluded. “Actual health care.”

