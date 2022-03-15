Report: Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets Players Won’t be Allowed to Play in Home Games

Even as the nation begins rolling back coronavirus restrictions, Major League Baseball has confirmed that unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players will still not be allowed to play home games in New York City.

There may still be time to change that, but as it stands now when the 2022 MLB season starts on April 7, New York City’s vaccine rules will still apply, the New York Post reported.

The paper added that the rule states that, “Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to work at their workplace. A workplace is considered any location – including a vehicle – where you work in the presence of at least one other person.”

Last year, MLB launched rules that allowed teams to relax COVID protocols if the team was 85 percent vaccinated. But along with the Cubs, Diamondbacks, Mariners, Red Sox, and Royals, the Mets never reached that goal.

While the Yankees did cross the 85 percent vaccination rate threshold, several key players — including Aaron Judge, who missed nine games — continued to refuse vaccines.

The Yankees added that they are working behind the scenes with city and state officials on the vaccine issue but did not comment further on what that work entails.

As to New York City, the Adams administration only said that the rules have not changed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“The policy remains in place,” a City Hall spokesperson said, “We look at the data every single day and listen to the advice from public health experts. We cannot speak for what will happen in a month, but the private sector mandate is today in place.”

