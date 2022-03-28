Jake Paul on Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Knocking Him Out, First Round’

YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul issued his most recent taunt to MMA star Conor McGregor, saying he will knock him out in round one, and called the Irishman “selfish” for not taking up Paul’s goal of imploring UFC president Dana White to raise fighters’ salaries.

According to Forbes:

Paul raked in a combined $40 million before taxes from his three boxing victories in 2021, which ran his record to 5-0 overall. With an additional $5 million from his other endeavors, including his videos, Paul comes in at No. 2 on the list of the highest-paid YouTube stars for 2021, returning to the list for the first time since 2018.

Paul, 25, still wants a fight with McGregor, and hopes the publicity surrounding around the fight will bring awareness to what Paul says is the need for UFC fighter salaries to increase.

In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, Paul claimed he is “helping the fighters, making a change” and says that is something McGregor has never done.

“He’s [McGregor] always been selfish,” Paul said. “The fighter pay needs to increase. If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay. If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it. … But, I know I can beat Conor.”

“People think, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy’ and yeah, I am like no, that’s why I’ve gotten this far,” Paul said of himself.

“Conor is on a downhill spiral,” Paul continued. “His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I’m coming out and knocking him out, first round.”

According to Sports Daily, “The average UFC fighter made $160,022 in 2021.” The report also explained:

256 fighters (42%) earned six-figures in 2021 (38% in 2020).

in 2021 (38% in 2020). 17 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2021, and they earned an average of $675,824 (down from $1,001,071 in 2020) over the course of the year (highest – Kamaru Usman : $2,024,000; lowest – Alajamain Sterling: $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

in 2021, and they earned an average of $675,824 (down from $1,001,071 in 2020) over the course of the year (highest – : $2,024,000; lowest – $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses. The highest-earning non-UFC champion in 2021 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $10,022,000 (in disclosed pay – surely he made much more than that in bonuses).

McGregor, 33, has a net worth of $200 million. The fighter brought in a salary of $37 million between 2020-2022, and $16 million in endorsements. McGregor’s wealth comes from “MMA, Boxing, Endorsements, Whiskey distillery business, Menswear, and Sports Management,” according to Sportskeeda, from sponsors such as “EA (Electronic Arts), Reebok, Wynn Resorts, Beats By Dre , Monster Energy, Burger King, TIDL Sport and McGregor F.A.S.T.”

MMA great Georges St-Pierre has also brought UFC fighter salaries to the spotlight. In June 2021 the fighter gave his thoughts on the matter in an article titled, “The UFC Won’t Pay You Fairly Unless You Make Them” for Wealthsimple Magazine.

TMZ asked Paul if White had responded to his plan for the fight with McGregor and the raising of fighter salaries. “Not as of yet,” Paul replied. “He seems to be ducking the whole entire thing.”

Paul also offered a similar request to the UFC in March: