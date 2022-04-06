On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves unveiled its most amazing menu item yet with the introduction of the “World Champions Burger,” featuring a price tag that will set diners back a whopping $151 per serving.

The half-pound beef patty is made of top-quality Waygu beef, which helps make the burger an expensive order. But that isn’t the end of its top ingredients.

Served on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, the burger is also topped with ” cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and truffle aioli,” according to WSB Radio.

While it comes with a side of parmesan waffle fries, that isn’t the only extra that comes with the Braves’ “World Champions Burger.”

Sitting beside the burger, fans who shell out the $151 will also find a reproduction of a World Series ring.

Things can escalate even higher, too. Discerning fans can upgrade their low-cost $151 World Series ring to an official reproduction for a mere $25,000 added to the cost of the burger.

The Braves also announced that a second Chick-fil-A stand is also set to be opened in the park this season.

The team has added other new menu items, too. They include a new pulled pork sandwich, country-fried ribs, quesadillas, a special chicken sandwich, shrimp tacos, and other items.

For years baseball parks have tried to draw fans with interesting or fancy food items. In 2017, the Braves launched an IPA beer that they said was aged over wood chips made from baseball bats, for instance.

But not all stadium food service stunts have gone over so well. In 2018, the league shut down the Yankees’ attempt to sell beer with images of players’ faces etched into the foam.

