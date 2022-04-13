A Texas youth umpire is pressing charges after a coach attacked him following a dispute over a play at the plate.

Sam Phelps, an umpire from Denton, Texas, was working youth baseball games Saturday at the Five Star Baseball Complex in The Colony when he says a coach began taking issue with how the game was being umpired.

“As the game went on, he didn’t like what happened. I didn’t know what was coming,” Phelps said.

Last night, we spoke to an umpire from Denton, TX who said he’s pressing charges against a boy’s baseball coach after he was assaulted on Saturday. This morning, @FOX4 obtained video of the incident. The umpire was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.@FOX4 pic.twitter.com/fUN5cAjE0q — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) April 12, 2022

The umpire said the trouble started when the coach walked up to him after a play at the plate.

“I ejected him, and I held up my hand and said, ‘We aren’t doing this, coach,’” Phelps said. “And then he held up his hand to mock me saying, ‘Oh, we aren’t doing this.’ And then he shoved me right in the face, and I fell backwards and hit my head. And I was down for a while.”

According to FOX 4, “Phelps was scanned for a concussion and released from the hospital Saturday evening. Hours later, he decided to press assault charges and filed a police report with The Colony.”

The coach told FOX 4 that he hoped to shake the umpire’s hand one day and apologize for his behavior. However, before that happens, it sounds like the coach will be dealing with some legal issues.

“I don’t want to destroy anyone’s life,” Phelp said. “But I would like this to be a learning opportunity to get this out there.”