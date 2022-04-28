NASCAR Forces Denny Hamlin Into ‘Sensitivity Training’ for Asian Drivers Joke

NASCAR has mandated that driver Denny Hamlin take sensitivity training for posting a video clip from the animated series Family Guy that makes fun of Asian drivers.

Hamlin posted the satirical clip after Kyle Larson caused a crash during the final minutes of Sunday’s race at Talladega that swept racers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace into the mess.

Larson’s maternal family is of Japanese descent, but Hamlin and Larson are reportedly good friends.

Hamlin quickly deleted the tweet and put up an apology for having posted it:

I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2022

But the apology was apparently not enough for NASCAR authorities. NASCAR has mandated that Hamlin take the woke training sessions by the start of the next Cup Series race at Dover on Sunday, according to a press release.

Hamlin is not the only driver recently forced into the training. Driver Kyle Busch was required to take the training in November when he used the word “retarded” in a post race interview. Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was also forced into the training for using the same word during an interview last year.

