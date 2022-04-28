‘Republicans LOVE Free Speech for Musk, But Not for Kaepernick’: Leftists Cry Foul over Musk Tweet

Leftists have found yet another way to make Colin Kaepernick a victim of evil conservatives by contrasting their support of Elon Musk with their desire to criticize Kaepernick.

Conservatives have been rallied by Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in an attempt to reinstitute free speech on the social media site. However, leftists are suddenly finding the support for Musk to be hypocritical in contrast to the right’s disgust over Colin Kaepernick’s years of hate for America, the police, our flag and history, and our soldiers.

Musk insists that his quest is to instill an all-American ideal in Twitter: “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

But the left has also called Kaepernick’s years of protests an American ideal. And now they are accusing the right of acting against Americanism.

Longtime Clinton operative Robert Reich led the attack on Thursday, tweeting, “So let me get this straight: conservatives love free speech for Elon Musk, but hate free speech for Colin Kaepernick?”

So let me get this straight: conservatives love free speech for Elon Musk, but hate free speech for Colin Kaepernick? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 28, 2022

Other leftist Twitter users also jumped to the theme:

Should Musk buy the NFL so he can bring back free speech and Kaepernick won't be punished. — Who's your cult leader? (@ComeOnM48634420) April 26, 2022

Colin Kaepernick is trending, because he is a champion of non-violent "free speech", not Elon Musk. — Rhett Chavez 🌊🌊🌊 (@rhett_chavez) April 28, 2022

Republicans LOVE free speech these days. Is Colin Kaepernick their hero now? pic.twitter.com/V3eiKFaawi — Social Worker22 (@socialwrker22) April 27, 2022

These leftists, of course, reveal that they don’t have the first clue what free speech means. Kaepernick’s free speech was never shut down. Indeed, it has been amplified by every left-wing sports reporter, news outlet, and Twitter user.

Still, conservatives were never upset with Kaepernick for exercising his free speech. They were upset with what he was saying as he exercised that right. His constant stream of hate for America, the police, the troops, the country, the flag, and our history is what conservatives have criticized.

Further, if these leftists want to talk about Twitter, Kaepernick’s speech has never been quashed there. Conservatives, on the other hand, are routinely denied the ability to exercise their free speech on Twitter. Literally, millions of conservatives have been shadowbanned, suspended, and deleted on Twitter while Kaepernick is not only given free rein, his every utterance is echoed endlessly by a million other left-wing Twitter users and their echo chamber media lapdogs.

Finally, Kaepernick was not simply indulging his free speech — for instance on his own time on a social media app like Twitter. He was using his employer’s time and forcing an entire nation of NFL fans to observe his year-long anti-American protests.

The two situations — the right’s support of Musk but its criticism of Kaepernick — are in no way hypocritical.

