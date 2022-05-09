Broadcaster and former NBA great Charles Barkley says that players should duke it out on the court with unruly fans in the wake of Mavericks player Chris Paul’s altercation with a fan Sunday.

Barkley’s erstwhile solution was delivered Sunday on his show, NBA On TNT, when he reacted to the alleged altercation between a young fan and Chris Paul’s wife and mother during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinal Series Sunday.

Barkley said he was sick and tired of the unruly fans and he offered a way to “end this stuff.”

“Hey, we could put an end to all this stuff. Some of the stuff these fans say. … Let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes, I’ve always said that,” Barkley said Sunday.

Charles Barkley offered a solution to when a fan at a game can’t control themselves. pic.twitter.com/DEw45eV7Kj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 9, 2022

Barkley tried to wiggle out of the legal trouble his “fix” would entail by adding, “Some of the crap they said to you, hey, just give me five minutes at center court with them and say ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right to my face and for these five minutes I’m gonna beat your ass and beat the hell out of you.'”

But, maybe five minutes isn’t enough.

Buckley continued saying, “I’m gonna take my time. I’m not gonna beat him up quickly. I’m gonna jab em a little bit, then I’m gonna lay the haymakers on they ass.”

Fellow TNT host Shaquille O’Neal certainly sympathized with Barkley’s boasts. “I hear you Foreman,” O’Neal joked alluding to boxing great George Foreman.

