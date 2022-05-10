Report: Tom Brady and Fox Sports Announce 10-Year, $375 Million Broadcasting Deal to Begin After Playing Career

We now know where NFL GOAT quarterback Tom Brady will go after he actually retires with the announcement of the richest deal in sports broadcasting history.

Fox Sports reported that he would become the network’s number one sports analyst after he finally hangs up his cleats.

On Tuesday, the network tweeted that they are “pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst.”

To that, Brady noted that he is “excited” but that there is “a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Fox added:

We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season." FOX CORPORATION EXECUTIVE CHAIR & CEO – Lachlan Murdoch — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

Some sports reporters are saying the move surprises them because many speculated that Brady would move on to team ownership or maybe coaching after his playing days end, not go into broadcasting.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the deal will put Brady as the highest-paid sports analyst in history and that he will immediately surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS. By a lot.

🚨NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned. https://t.co/WDcPjMYhYE — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 10, 2022

“The seven-time Super Bowl champion will make well over $20 million to serve as Fox Sports’s No. 1 game analyst with Kevin Burkhardt, sources told Front Office Sports. That will easily take Brady past the $18 million average salaries for Troy Aikman at ESPN and Tony Romo at CBS Sports,” Front Office Sports reported.

The amazing deal will likely spur Brady haters to even greater angst.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston