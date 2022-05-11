Memphis Meteorologist Blasted for Racial Slur Directed at Draymond Green

Memphis meteorologist Joey Sulipeck has been placed under investigation for directing a racial slur at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in a recent tweet.

After Game 3, Sulipeck, chief meteorologist for FOX13 Memphis, used the term “knuckle-dragging” in reference to Green, a phrase that describes a primitive or “ape-like” person. Though not an exclusive racial slur, it has been used on occasion to disparage black Americans.

“And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery,” he tweeted.

Sulipeck later deleted the tweet and his entire account after facing severe backlash. Prior to the deletion, he apologized and clarified he meant to harm.

“Anyone who knows me knows what I am. Race is never an issue to me. To anyone who was offended, I apologize but there was no ill intent,” he tweeted.

FOX13 Memphis said that Sulipeck has been placed under investigation.

“During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation,” the station said.

According to the New York Post, Green reacted to the apology in an Instagram story. “Are you surprised?” he asked. “Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!”

Draymond Green chimes in on the “knuckle dragging” comment. pic.twitter.com/l7eNQDmM5V — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 8, 2022

During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation. — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 9, 2022

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to the drama on Sunday when he told reporters he is not surprised by Sulipeck’s comment.

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest bit,” Kerr said. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

Steve Kerr said he's not surprised by a weatherman's derogatory tweet at Draymond Green. "This is America" pic.twitter.com/BTIe572Ucj — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 9, 2022

