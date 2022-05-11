Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Unveils First Pics of Model Revealing C-Section Scar

Sports Illustrated has turned its swimsuit edition to advocacy for women who have given birth via Cesarian section with a photo spread of a woman proudly displaying her C-section scar.

The magazine partnered with Frida Mom, a company that sells products for new mothers, including items and information offering support for women who have undergone a Cesarian section procedure.

A Cesarian section is a medical procedure performed to deliver a baby through a cut in the abdomen instead of having a vaginal delivery. It is usually an emergency procedure but is sometimes planned ahead of time for some patients.

The photo included in the SI swimsuit edition features model Kelly Hughes, who is shown pulling down her bikini bottom low enough to show her C-section scar.

The parenting advice and products company claims to work to help mothers who have C-section scars to “feel proud” of their bodies.

“We’re thrilled that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appreciates the importance of highlighting these women authentically — C-section scars and all — and welcome the progress we will make together due to this shared commitment,” said Frida Mom founder Chelsea Hirschhorn, according to ABC News.

