The city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks have announced extra precautions in the lead-up to Sunday’s Game 7 against Boston, following an explosion of gunfire after Game 6.

Hundreds of fans were sent racing for cover after shots rang out in Milwaukee’s Deer District on Friday night.

Seventeen people were injured and five were arrested. In response, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson put a curfew in place for everyone under the age of 21.

In addition, the Bucks canceled their planned outdoor watch party for the final game of the series.

Game 7 between the Bucks and Celtics will take place Sunday at 3:30 EST.