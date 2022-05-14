VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks Cancel Game 7 Watch Party After Shooting Following Game 6

FILE - Fans cheer outside Fiserv Forum after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals to win the NBA championship Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelp/AP
Dylan Gwinn

The city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks have announced extra precautions in the lead-up to Sunday’s Game 7 against Boston, following an explosion of gunfire after Game 6.

Hundreds of fans were sent racing for cover after shots rang out in Milwaukee’s Deer District on Friday night.

Seventeen people were injured and five were arrested. In response, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson put a curfew in place for everyone under the age of 21.

In addition, the Bucks canceled their planned outdoor watch party for the final game of the series.

Game 7 between the Bucks and Celtics will take place Sunday at 3:30 EST.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.