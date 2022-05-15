Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Says He Rejected Being ‘Forced’ to Vaccinate

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has explained that he rejected the pressure to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Appearing at the ReAwaken America Tour in Myrtle Beach, Isaac decried the constant attacks he suffered at the hands of pro-vaxers.

“Viewing it, it seemed forced. It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it,” Isaac said, per EuroHoops. “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac on why he didn’t get the covid vaccine: “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus.” pic.twitter.com/IuwsdLUBbB — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) May 14, 2022

This is not the first time Isaac has addressed the issue of being forced into the vaccine. In Sept. of last year, Isaac said he was “demeaned” for not having taken the jab.

He also said that he had an early bout with the virus and that he thinks his natural immunity is strong.

I’ve had COVID in the past, and so our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the outset of the pandemic and it’s still evolving. I understand that the vaccine would help it if you catch COVID and you’ll be able to have less symptoms from contracting it. But with me having COVID in the past and having antibodies with my current age group and physical fitness level, it’s not necessarily a fear of mine. Taking the vaccine — like I said, it would decrease my chances of having a severe reaction — but it does open me up to the, albeit rare chance, but the possibility of having an adverse reaction to the vaccine itself. I don’t believe that being unvaccinated means infected or being vaccinated means being uninfected. You can still catch COVID with or without having the vaccine. I would say, honestly, the craziness of it all in terms of not being able to say that it should be everybody’s fair choice without being demeaned or talked crazy to doesn’t make one comfortable to what said person is telling them to do. Yeah, I would say that’s a couple of the reasons that I would say I’m hesitant at this time. But at the end of the day, I don’t feel that it is, or anyone’s reason to come out and say well this is why, or this is not why. It should just be their decision and loving your neighbor is not just loving those that agree with you or look like you or move in the same way that you do, it’s loving those who don’t.

The vaccine issue is not the only time Isaac has angered the left.

When the NBA was playing in the “bubble” in Orlando during the 2020 season, he was the only NBA player to stand for the playing of the national anthem while all the other players, coaches, and staffers took a knee in protest against the country.

