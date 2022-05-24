LeBron James’ Son Targeted with Racist Comments After Taking White Girl to Prom

Bronny James
Warner Todd Huston

LeBron James’ teenage son, Bronny, has been blasted online for daring to take a white girl to prom this year.

According to press reports, the 17-year-old high schooler and his young date arrived at the prom in a $326,000 custom Mercedes GT sports car, he in a custom-made blue and black tux and she in a low-cut, strapless white dress.

But while the happy couple seemed to have enjoyed themselves, many black social media users jumped online to heap criticism on Bronny because he didn’t choose a black girl as a date:

One even called Bronny’s white date a gold digger, saying, “Lost another black king to a money hungry white girl.”

Of course, that characterization does not hold much water. The young James scion attends the tony Sierra Canyon School, where tuition costs about $40,000 a year per child, the same school Kylie and Kendall Jenner attended. His date’s family is likely quite wealthy.

Of course, many more pointed out the inherent racism in attacking a young black man for choosing a white girl as a date for prom, so the irony of attacking someone over the color of their date’s skin was not entirely lost.

