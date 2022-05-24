LeBron James’ Son Targeted with Racist Comments After Taking White Girl to Prom

LeBron James’ teenage son, Bronny, has been blasted online for daring to take a white girl to prom this year.

According to press reports, the 17-year-old high schooler and his young date arrived at the prom in a $326,000 custom Mercedes GT sports car, he in a custom-made blue and black tux and she in a low-cut, strapless white dress.

But while the happy couple seemed to have enjoyed themselves, many black social media users jumped online to heap criticism on Bronny because he didn’t choose a black girl as a date:

Bronny James posing with a white girl for prom! Just disgusted. The ⛄️🐇 crisis is real when it comes to black athletes. pic.twitter.com/MHzI30rWxD — SSJGarland (@ImaGStukes) May 18, 2022

I hope Bronny ends up with a black Queen like his mom — Ama (@AllThat_Nana) May 19, 2022

shoudlve got a black queen like his dad 😡 — Gloria James Burner (@gloria_james23) May 18, 2022

Bronny got a black queen of a mother at home and still decided to board the YT train — shai wilson (@Shaimarion_) May 19, 2022

Come on man get you a black Queen bronny. https://t.co/lhc5gXW9no — Big Dog🐕 (@ReekoKing_O66) May 19, 2022

One even called Bronny’s white date a gold digger, saying, “Lost another black king to a money hungry white girl.”

Of course, that characterization does not hold much water. The young James scion attends the tony Sierra Canyon School, where tuition costs about $40,000 a year per child, the same school Kylie and Kendall Jenner attended. His date’s family is likely quite wealthy.

Of course, many more pointed out the inherent racism in attacking a young black man for choosing a white girl as a date for prom, so the irony of attacking someone over the color of their date’s skin was not entirely lost.

It’s because they’re more than just black men, they’re human. They have their own preferences. The concept of only dating in your “race” is a racist philosophy. A guy like Bronny understands that at a young age — Noah Pric (@Noah_Price_14) May 19, 2022

Bronny just going to prom like a regular kid and grown ass folks on here calling him “lost” LMAO — Dre🐍 (@WaveyForever) May 18, 2022

