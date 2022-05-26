Yankees’ Josh Donaldson Apologizes to Jackie Robinson’s Widow Over ‘Inappropriate’ Remark

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson formally apologized to the widow of famed baseball great Jackie Robinson for referring to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson as “Jackie” during Saturday’s game.

Donaldson has maintained that he meant no disrespect by using the name and says it should be no sign of disrespect because Jackie Robinson is a “true American hero” held in the “highest regard.” Despite the explanation, he was suspended by the league.

Yasmani Grandal had something to say to Josh Donaldson. Benches cleared and both teams were warned pic.twitter.com/px2gA5Q5hv — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 21, 2022

Coach Tony La Russa insisted that Donaldson made a “racist comment” during the game. And Anderson bristled at the comment saying, “I wasn’t really bothering nobody today, but he made the comment and it was disrespectful. I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”

After the game, Donaldson apologized to Anderson, saying, “We are not trying to start any brawls or anything like that. Obviously, he deemed it was disrespectful and look, if he did, I apologize because that’s not what I was trying to do by any matter.”

“I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson… We’ve actually joked about that. I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manor than just joking around.”-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson pic.twitter.com/BJE1NqfP19 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 21, 2022

Now, he is also apologizing to Jackie Robinson’s widow.

“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused,” Donaldson said on Thursday. “Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson continued. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years.”

“My view of that exchange hasn’t changed, and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding,” Donaldson said.

But while Donaldson seems to feel that there was no “disrespect” meant toward Anderson and that he has called the player that name in the past, Anderson views the incident very differently.

“He did say that, and I told him we never have to talk again,” Anderson recalled earlier this week. “I don’t speak to you, you don’t speak to me, if that’s how you want to refer to me. I know, he knew exactly what he was doing because I already told him.”

Donaldson has been handed a one-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount. But he has appealed the league’s punishment and is eligible to play until a decision is made.

On Monday, the Yankees placed Donaldson on the COVID-19 injured list but have not said if he tested positive for the virus.

