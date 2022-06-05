ESPN’s Mark Jones Makes Blowjob and Insurrection References During NBA Finals

Leftist ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones is at it again, injecting his leftist agenda into sports, this time by making blowjob and insurrection references during the NBA Finals.

During Game 1 on Thursday, Jones made several embarrassing faux pas during the game.

In one case, Jones seemed to say that a player needed a “blowjob on his ankle.”

LISTEN:

That was not the only Jones’ slip-up of the night. While clearly, the “blowjob” comment was an unfortunate slip of the tongue, his other disastrous comment was more purposeful.

While trying to comment on the Celtics’ comeback 4th quarter win, Jones employed leftist political rhetoric.

“The Celtics have stormed ahead,” Jones” exclaimed. “This insurrection has them leading by eleven,” he said.

Stormed? Insurrection? The heck… pic.twitter.com/sF17pqeJIA — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 3, 2022

The political reference was pretty straightforward.

Jones has a habit of injecting politics into sports. In 2020, for instance, he tweeted that he would tell the police officers assigned to protect him at stadiums to “take the day off,” out of fear that the officer might shoot him because of Jones’ “black skin.”

He also posted that black people could “do without” the police and in another called the police “clowns.”

Jones also posted a series of tweets celebrating the departure of Donald Trump from the White House.

But after being called on the carpet for his habit of constant political tweets, Jones protected his Twitter account, an interesting move for someone whose career is in broadcasting.

