Rev. Franklin Graham on Monday voiced agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays team members who recently opted out of wearing the team’s special rainbow logos.

Several Tampa Bay Rays players chose not to wear the rainbow-colored logos during the team’s “Pride Night” over the weekend, an event highlighting the LGBTQ community, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

“I appreciate these Tampa Bay Rays players who said no to endorsing and celebrating sin during Saturday night’s game. They declined to wear the team’s special multi-colored caps and uniform sleeve decal,” he wrote on social media.

Reliever Jason Adam was one of the players who declined, explaining it was a “faith-based decision.”

“It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s (Jesus) encouraged us to live for our good, not to withhold,” Adam commented. “But we love these men and women, we care about them and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

In a social media post on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays shared a photo of the cap with the rainbow-colored logo and an image of the sleeve patch:

Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022

More images showed fans wearing multi-colored outfits, feather boas, hair bows, and flags:

Graham continued in his post, writing, “Followers of Jesus Christ must love everyone, but also stand with the truth of God’s Word and share that truth with a lost and dying world.”

Meanwhile, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty criticized the Tampa Bay Rays players who chose not to don the gay pride logo, Breitbart News reported Monday: “Flaherty steamed that the players’ decision was an ‘absolute joke,’ as he criticized Rays Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson for refusing to wear the activist logo.”

As of early Monday afternoon, Graham’s post had 49,000 reactions and over 3,000 shares.