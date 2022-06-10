Michael Vick Says Colin Kaepernick Could Return as a Starting QB

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick thinks that national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick is still starting quarterback material even though he hasn’t played for six years.

Vick, who was convicted on charges of dog fighting in 2007 and had to pause his NFL career while he served a 23-month prison sentence, retied in 2016 and toyed with becoming a sports broadcaster has some ideas about Kaepernick.

In Vick’s opinion, despite the fact that Kaepernick hasn’t played a minute of pro football in six years, he is a candidate for a starting position.

“I think it will happen in due time,” Vick said of Kaepernick, according to Outkick.

“He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years. And, when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games.”

Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kaepernick, who made himself more famous for protesting against the United States than he did for playing football, recently had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders that insiders said “went well.”

Kaepernick has made repeated claims that he is looking to return to the league. And the NFL bent over backward to offer him a chance to prove he was still fit to play. Despite the league’s generous offer to get his career back on track, he refused the league’s offer to work out in front of team representatives and, instead, set up his own workout which few team reps attended.

Kaepernick has seemed more interested in maintaining his soapbox upon which he can continue pushing his anti-cop, anti-American agenda than in playing football.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston0