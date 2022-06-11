Former Raven Ed Reed Says $100k Fine for Jack Del Rio ‘Not Enough’

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed, who spent nearly his entire career playing alongside a friend and fellow player charged with murder, believes that the $100,000 fine the Washington Commanders levied against defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is “not enough.”

On Friday, the Washington Commanders fined Del Rio $100,000 for referring to the January 6 Capitol riots as a “dust-up.”

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on his recent tweet (https://t.co/odv7zr4BOn) at today's media session "Businesses are being burned down, no problem… and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down… and we're gonna make that a major deal."@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/zH39iSqHM8 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 8, 2022

Del Rio had made the “dust-up” comment while addressing a tweet in which he questioned the emphasis the left has placed on the January 6 riots while seeming to not possess the same level of interest in prosecuting those who rioted across the country in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

Though Del Rio apologized for calling the riots a “dust-up,” Ron Rivera, the Commanders head coach and longtime friend of Del Rio, publicly criticized his coach and friend for the comments while calling January 6 an act of “domestic terrorism.”

On Saturday morning, Reed took to Twitter to say Del Rio’s punishment was not harsh enough.

“Today, im sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching,” Reed wrote. “Its always one, first it was Saban now its Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if u coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong, Wrong.”

Del Rio, who is entering his third year with the Commanders, shut his Twitter account down this weekend.