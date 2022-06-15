Baseball great Curt Schilling sounded off on Twitter and told failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to “STFU” over her remarks on the January 6 hearings.

“The latest January 6 hearings show that Trump knew he lost the election. His own people told him he’d lost the election. He then chose to wage a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history,” Clinton tweeted.

“You, honestly, need to STFU and thank the Lord you are not in jail. You and your teenage groping mutant are one of the many reasons legal American citizens despise DC. You two represent ALL that is wrong with the left and with politics,” responded Schilling.

At the start of the January 6 Committee hearings last week, Hillary Clinton said that former President Trump committed a “criminal conspiracy.”

“It’s pretty simple: We have a right to choose our own leaders. We can’t let anyone take that right away from us. The people involved in the criminal conspiracy to overturn the will of America’s voters—which culminated in the attempted coup of January 6—must be held accountable,” she said.

Hillary Clinton, of course, championed the Russian collusion hoax for four years in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 without any evidence, during which the Department of Justice and the FBI were weaponized to investigate Trump and his allies.

After retiring in 2007, Schilling became a lightning rod for political controversy and left-wing hatred due to his outspoken conservative viewpoints, which led to his eventual firing as an ESPN commentator in 2016 after criticizing the transgender agenda.

“A man is a man no matter what they call themselves. I don’t care what they are, who they sleep with, men’s room was designed for the penis, women’s not so much. Now you need laws telling us differently? Pathetic,” he tweeted at the time.

Schilling also appeared to defend the Capitol Hill rioters on January 6 of last year when he tweeted: “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for Air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for shit that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption.”