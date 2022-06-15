Fox Sports Denies Intentionally Overshadowing First Pitch from Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider

Fox Sports is denying that it intentionally overshadowed transgender Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider’s ceremonial pitch at the Giants vs. Dodgers game after facing questions as to why it did not make the cut on television.
Schneider, a biological man who was crowned the “highest-earning female contestant in the game show’s nearly 57-year run” late last year, threw the ceremonial pitch at Oracle Park on Saturday, coinciding with the team’s “Pride Day.” However, Schneider’s pitch did not make the cut, as Fox Sports aired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s pitch, which he made two days prior.
“Well, that’s Fox for you,” Schneider remarked:
Well, that’s Fox for you https://t.co/YF3n1ACi1l
— Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) June 13, 2022
"Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch." pic.twitter.com/DzolTVrLey
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 12, 2022
That is…not when Busch threw that pitch. https://t.co/IGzThk9p3o
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 12, 2022
Jeopardy! megachamp Amy Schneider throws out the ceremonial first pitch on Pride Day at Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/m7ihPTEsze
— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 11, 2022
However, Fox Sports is attempting to cast away rumors that it deliberately tried to overshadow Schneider’s pitch.
“On Saturday, as part of a promotional package for the weekend’s NASCAR race in northern California, we aired a taped first pitch of famed NASCAR driver Kurt Busch,” a Fox Sports spokesman said in a statement to SFGATE.
“This promotion was in no way meant to overshadow the ceremonial first pitch for the game as it is not routine for us to air,” the spokesman added.
Overall, 58 percent said they should not be allowed to compete on the professional level. Fifty-eight percent also said biological men who say they are women should not be able to compete against women at the college level, and 55 percent said the same of the high school level. A plurality, 49 percent, said the same for youth sports.
Additionally, the vast majority, 68 percent, said transgender girls — boys who believe they are girls — would have a “competitive advantage over other girls” if they were allowed to compete in girls’ sports.
