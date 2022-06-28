VIDEO: Mariners and Angels Players Suspended for Bench-Clearing Brawl

Major League Baseball has suspended 12 members of the L.A. Angels and Seattle Mariners for engaging in a bench-clearing brawl on the field on Sunday.

The two teams surged onto the field at Angel Stadium in Anaheim in the second inning, delaying the game for nearly 20 minutes as players threw haymakers and began pushing and shoving after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz threw a ball that clipped Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker in the hip.

Several players and coaches were immediately thrown out of the game Sunday, but the punishments didn’t end there.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 12 members of the two teams have been suspended for their role in the fracas, the New York Post reported.

The harshest punishment was meted out to Angels manager Phil Nevin who received a ten-game suspension for ordering the intentional targeting of Wantz despite having been warned not to by officials.

Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was slapped with a seven-game suspension for being in the middle of the brawl and throwing punches.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon compounded his violations by first leaving the dugout to join the brawl even though he is on the injured list already, as well as engaging in the fight. He received a five-game suspension, but the punishment won’t commence until he is off the injured list.

The other players who were cited by MLB had far lesser punishments. Those actions include Angels assistant coach Dom Chiti, five games; Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, five games; Angels’ Wantz three games; Angels Ryan Tepera, three games; Angels Raisel Iglesias, two games; Mariners Julio Rodriguez, two games; Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery, two games; Angels Major League Interpreter Manny Del Campo, two games; and Angels catching coach Bill Haselman, one game.

Suspensions from yesterday's brawl: Phil Nevin is suspended 10 games. pic.twitter.com/C8eIOZud3n — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 28, 2022

