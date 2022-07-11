Report: Former NFL Player Marion Barber Died of Heat Stroke

A medical examiner’s report reveals that former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber died of a heat stroke, USA Today reports.

Barber was found unresponsive by police in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on June 1 during a welfare check.

According to the medical examiner’s report, the former running back had a habit of exercising in extreme heat. When police entered the apartment, they found the thermostat set to 91 degrees with one of the bathtub faucets turned on. They also observed exercise equipment in the room.

Barber spent the first six years of his career in Dallas and his seventh and final season in Chicago. The former Golden Gopher totaled 4,780 rushing yards in his career and 53 touchdowns.

Barber was 38 years old.