‘F*ck*ng Baby’: Leftists Rage After Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Refuses Canadian Vax Demands

JT Realmuto
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The left-wing sports media is on a tear to destroy Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after the player said he would not take the coronavirus vaccine just so he can fly into Canada for a road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Realmuto slammed our northern neighbor on Monday, telling reporters, “It’s an extremely unfortunate situation. I’m a healthy 31-year-old professional athlete.”

The catcher added that he’s already had the virus, so he doesn’t need any vaccines, Yahoo Sports reported.

“I just didn’t feel a need to get it. I’ve had COVID a couple times, super-mild symptoms, back when it first came out,” he said.

But he also takes issue with a government telling him what he has to do with his body.

“When it came time to decide whether I needed the vaccine or not, talking to doctors that I knew and told them my story, I decided I didn’t think I needed it. I wasn’t going to take it just because I was told, basically. What’s money? I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t do with my body. For a little bit of money, it’s just not worth it.”

According to Matt Gelb, Realmuto will lose about $260,000 for refusing to travel to Canada with the team.

Realmuto will not be not the only member of the Phillies to skip the game in Toronto. Also staying behind will be Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola, and Kyle Gibson.

Naturally, the left-wing sports media went apoplectic over Realmuto’s vax non-compliance.

Nattering nabob and often fired sports broadcaster Keith Olbermann had to disgorge his typical blather in the attack on the Phillies’ player:

NBC reporter Max Lederman felt the need to call Realmuto a “f***ing baby”:

Showing how intellectual his writing is, Philadelphia Enquirer columnist Will Bunch called Realmuto a “jackass”:

Others also piled on:

Apparently, liberals really don’t believe in “my body, my choice.”

