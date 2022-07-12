‘F*ck*ng Baby’: Leftists Rage After Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Refuses Canadian Vax Demands

The left-wing sports media is on a tear to destroy Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after the player said he would not take the coronavirus vaccine just so he can fly into Canada for a road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Realmuto slammed our northern neighbor on Monday, telling reporters, “It’s an extremely unfortunate situation. I’m a healthy 31-year-old professional athlete.”

The catcher added that he’s already had the virus, so he doesn’t need any vaccines, Yahoo Sports reported.

J.T. Realmuto on not being able to join the Phillies in Toronto due to his vaccination status: pic.twitter.com/7suM66OYaB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 12, 2022

“I just didn’t feel a need to get it. I’ve had COVID a couple times, super-mild symptoms, back when it first came out,” he said.

But he also takes issue with a government telling him what he has to do with his body.

“When it came time to decide whether I needed the vaccine or not, talking to doctors that I knew and told them my story, I decided I didn’t think I needed it. I wasn’t going to take it just because I was told, basically. What’s money? I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t do with my body. For a little bit of money, it’s just not worth it.”

According to Matt Gelb, Realmuto will lose about $260,000 for refusing to travel to Canada with the team.

Realmuto will not be not the only member of the Phillies to skip the game in Toronto. Also staying behind will be Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola, and Kyle Gibson.

Naturally, the left-wing sports media went apoplectic over Realmuto’s vax non-compliance.

Nattering nabob and often fired sports broadcaster Keith Olbermann had to disgorge his typical blather in the attack on the Phillies’ player:

6/6 But ourwinner: @JTRealmuto of the surging Phillies. He and 3 teammates can't travel to Toronto because they refuse to be vaccinated. But Realmuto escalates it: he has made up doctors advice! "Team player" J.T. RealSelfish: Today's Worst! Person! In The Worrrrrrrrld! https://t.co/PQQEUCA1fd pic.twitter.com/vbAsNsc3bS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 12, 2022

NBC reporter Max Lederman felt the need to call Realmuto a “f***ing baby”:

At least he’s honest about being a huge f***ing baby https://t.co/NMLVj7ZpOQ — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) July 12, 2022

Showing how intellectual his writing is, Philadelphia Enquirer columnist Will Bunch called Realmuto a “jackass”:

Is there anything worse in sports than learning that a player you've enjoyed watching is a complete jackass? https://t.co/7PSoKvOXmN — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 12, 2022

Others also piled on:

Didn't retweet that because of the $ comp, but as a reminder that you've got regular workers really struggling during a pandemic for myriad reasons, and guys like Realmuto, who will have premier healthcare if he gets COVID, gets to be a jackoff about vaccines like it's nothing. — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) July 12, 2022

it’s probably a HIPAA violation but i found J.T. Realmuto’s doctor pic.twitter.com/vuFs71f8WJ — OLIVIA witherite⁷ (@Oliviawitherite) July 12, 2022

Fans aren't happy with J.T. Realmuto's cavalier comments that it's worth losing "a little bit of money" ($260,000!!!!) to remain unvaccinated and miss the Toronto series. https://t.co/WQOnPlKaOY — PHILLIES TBOH (@FS_TBOH) July 12, 2022

Most ignorant part of JT Realmuto's answer is that $260K is "a little bit of money". — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) July 12, 2022

Apparently, liberals really don’t believe in “my body, my choice.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston