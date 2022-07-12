Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed a bill to protect female student-athletes in kindergarten through college from competing against males who “identify” as women.

The veto comes on the heels of an American Principles Project (APP) poll in May that found Pennsylvania voters support the trans competition ban by a 21-point margin — 53 support versus 32 against the legislation.

“Every girl athlete deserves access to a fair playing field and an equal opportunity to compete for scholarships and titles,” Terry Schilling, president of APP, said in a press release. “Ensuring female sports are reserved for women and girls ought to be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, thanks to the actions of Gov. Wolf and his Democrat allies, athletic opportunities for Pennsylvania girls are now under serious threat.”

Republican gubernatorial nominee, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, sponsored the bill.

“While opposing this bill may have helped Wolf and [Pennsylvania Attorney General] Josh Shapiro curry favor with radical leftist activists, it will not help them with Pennsylvania voters, a strong majority of whom support protecting women’s sports,” Schilling said. “This will be a serious liability for Democrats in November, and Republicans like Doug Mastriano are smart to be drawing this contrast.”

“As long as Democrats continue to side against biological reality and sanity, they should expect to pay a political price and that begins this fall,” Schilling said.

Wolf defended his veto.

“I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate has no place in Pennsylvania, especially discrimination against already marginalized youth representing less-than-half of 1 percent of Pennsylvania’s population,” Wolf said in a statement following his veto of the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”

