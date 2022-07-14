Former Panthers First-Round Pick Rashard Anderson Dead at 45

Rashard Anderson, a former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2000 NFL Draft, has died at the age of 45.

Anderson died Wednesday in Mississippi, though the cause of death has not been revealed.

“Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones,” the Panthers said in a statement.

Anderson had a stellar career at Jackson State University before being selected 23rd overall by the Panthers in the first round. During his time in Carolina, Anderson played in 27 games including nine starts. However, Anderson was hit with a suspension for substance abuse in 2003 and never played in the league again.

Anderson did attempt to join the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League but did not make the final roster.

“Today is a sad day for the JSU family,” said Ashley Robinson, Jackson State vice president and director of athletics, in a statement, via ESPN. “Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

According to ESPN:

Anderson helped Jackson State win the Southwestern Athletic Conference as a freshman in 1996 and led the Tigers to the SWAC Eastern Division title in 1999. He was joined by teammate Sylvester Morris (Kansas City Chiefs, 21st overall) as first-round picks in the 2000 draft.

Anderson was remembered by friends on Twitter.

Devastated over this…Rest in heaven my friend🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/eSSrum9tnW — Rob Jay (@robjaykappa) July 13, 2022

💔Dam man, loss a brother, friend, teammate this morning. My Dude was a Father, son, nephew, and uncle. My Dawg Rashard Anderson, former 1st Rd pick Carolina, JSU Grad and Forest High Alum has transitioned! #CancerSucks #LLRIH46 pic.twitter.com/5DmpfLJhex — Marcus Rogers (@CoachRogers88) July 13, 2022

According to a report in Yahoo, Anderson was working at a pair of high schools in Jackson, Mississippi, as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach.