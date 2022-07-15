Tom Brady Says the Hardest Part About Parenting is Keeping His Wealthy Kids Grounded in Reality

On a recent podcast, NFL GOAT Tom Brady insisted that the hardest part about raising kids for him is being mega-rich, yet keeping his kids grounded in the real world.

Speaking to Ford Motors CEO Jim Farley on the DRIVE podcast, Brady noted that teaching his kids to be humble has been more difficult than he imagined in light of his immense family wealth, TMZ reported.

Brady has three children — two boys and a girl — all under 13. And he said that balancing their wealth and privilege with raising their kids is “probably the hardest thing for us as parents.”

“We have people that clean for us,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, who’s made over $300 MILLION in NFL contracts alone. “We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane, and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.”

“And it’s just, that’s my kids’ reality. Which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.'”

Brady knows that just saying it will bring a fair amount of ridicule. But he stuck by his position.

“I know that I’ve screwed up a lot of things — that’s the reality of being a parent,” he added. “You just hope you can show them enough things to realize that when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat. You know, that is something that is not what every kid goes through”

Brady decided to return for his 23rd year in the NFL after initially deciding to retire. The future guaranteed Hall of Famer is entering his third season with Tampa Bay after twenty years with the New England Patriots.