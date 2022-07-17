Fox Sports Apologizes After Superimposing Yankees, Red Sox Logos over 9/11 WTC Memorial

Fox Sports has apologized for adding the logos of the Yankees and the Red Sox to an image of New York’s Ground Zero memorial site that was used to advertise Saturday night’s game.

Fox used aerial footage of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site with the baseball team logos superimposed over it on Saturday sparking criticism over the frivolous use of the sacred site, according to the Daily Mail.

The photo of the 9/11 site included a view of the reflecting pools where the North and South Towers stood before the devastating terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Of all the NYC aerial shots Fox Sports could have used, they decided to superimpose their baseball logo over the 9/11 Memorial? Horrible. pic.twitter.com/aM8XtGpACU — Steve Scott (@SteveScottNEWS) July 17, 2022

The backlash was immediate, and Fox Sports wasted no time apologizing.

“During tonight’s telecast, we used poor judgement on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision,” Fox Sports told The Daily Beast.

The choice of game graphics quickly became a hot topic on social media:

Superimposing MLB logos over the 9/11 Memorial reflecting pools for a bump shot??? @Sept11Memorial A stunning level of tone deafness by @MLBONFOX @FOXSports. https://t.co/nJvkdHxSSc — Lane Bajardi (@LaneBajardi) July 17, 2022

This is in real horrible taste, @FOXSports. Using the bottom of the two 9/11 Memorial Pools in this graphic. https://t.co/XUcyWteJwC — Dan DePodwin (@WxDepo) July 17, 2022

Did @FOXSports cross the line by using the Red Sox, Yankees graphics over the 9/11 memorial at ground zero ? pic.twitter.com/QnYpUlFreQ — From The Nosebleeds (@NosebleedsPHL) July 17, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston