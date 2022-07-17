Fox Sports Apologizes After Superimposing Yankees, Red Sox Logos over 9/11 WTC Memorial

Fox Sports has apologized for adding the logos of the Yankees and the Red Sox to an image of New York’s Ground Zero memorial site that was used to advertise Saturday night’s game.

Fox used aerial footage of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site with the baseball team logos superimposed over it on Saturday sparking criticism over the frivolous use of the sacred site, according to the Daily Mail.

The photo of the 9/11 site included a view of the reflecting pools where the North and South Towers stood before the devastating terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The backlash was immediate, and Fox Sports wasted no time apologizing.

“During tonight’s telecast, we used poor judgement on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision,” Fox Sports told The Daily Beast.

A view of New York City and the ‘Tribute In Light,’ marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 in which nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. (Noam Galai/WireImage)

The choice of game graphics quickly became a hot topic on social media:

