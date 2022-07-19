Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh recently spoke at a pro-life event and told the crowd that he believes in “having the courage to let the unborn be born.”

Harbaugh gave the keynote address at Sunday’s Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction at St. John’s in Plymouth, Michigan, where he added that America needs more respect and civility in political discussion.

The dinner’s theme was “We Were Made to be Courageous.”

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me,” Harbaugh said, according to an Instagram post by Detroit Catholic.

The post added, “Harbaugh, a Catholic, spoke about how his pro-life convictions were instilled in him from a young age by his parents, adding those values inform his relationship with his own children, as well as with his players and staff at the University in Michigan.”

“I have faith in the American people to ultimately develop the right policies and laws for all lives involved,” Harbaugh added. “I recognize one’s personal thinking regarding morality of a particular action may differ from their thinking on whether government should make that action illegal.”

Harbaugh noted that government sometimes allows things that some people feel are immoral for the “greater good or constitutional right.” But he went on to say abortion doesn’t reach that threshold.

“Ultimately, I don’t believe that is the case with abortion,” Harbaugh told the audience. “Yes, there are conflicts between the legitimate rights of the mother and the rights of the unborn child.

“One resolution might involve incredible hardship for the mother, family, and society. Another results in the death of an unborn person,” he said.

Harbaugh has been outspoken and unabashed about his pro-life views.

For instance, at the height of the coronavirus hysteria in 2020, Harbaugh praised those who suddenly had more respect for life. But added, “You see people taking more of a view of sanctity of life. And I hope that can continue. I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.”

But then he brought up abortion and added, “We talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous.”

