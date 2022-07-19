‘Rock Solid Logic’: Jemele Hill Blasted for ‘Vacuous’ Attack on Jim Harbaugh’s Pro-Life Stance

Former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill has been getting roasted on Twitter after she dished out some rather ill-conceived criticism of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s pro-life views.

Giving the keynote address at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction this past Sunday, Harbaugh said he believes in having “the courage to let the unborn be born.”

“I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me,” Harbaugh said.

Jemele Hill responded to Harbaugh with a classic leftist pro-abortion trope that almost immediately falls apart when applied to simple logic.

“This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh of any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don’t want an abortion, just don’t get one. Not that hard,” Jemele Hill tweeted.

Jemele Hill’s principle could easily apply to almost everything, including the left’s much-ballyhooed gun control crusade. If you don’t like guns, just don’t buy one, to give a basic example. People on Twitter immediately caught on.

Jemele Hill has a history of incendiary rhetoric, such as when she backed Joe Biden for saying that real black people do not vote for Donald Trump.

“The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer,” she tweeted in 2020.

