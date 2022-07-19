‘Rock Solid Logic’: Jemele Hill Blasted for ‘Vacuous’ Attack on Jim Harbaugh’s Pro-Life Stance

Former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill has been getting roasted on Twitter after she dished out some rather ill-conceived criticism of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s pro-life views.

Giving the keynote address at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction this past Sunday, Harbaugh said he believes in having “the courage to let the unborn be born.”

“I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me,” Harbaugh said.

Jemele Hill responded to Harbaugh with a classic leftist pro-abortion trope that almost immediately falls apart when applied to simple logic.

“This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh of any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don’t want an abortion, just don’t get one. Not that hard,” Jemele Hill tweeted.

This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh of any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don’t want an abortion, just don’t get one. Not that hard. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2022

Jemele Hill’s principle could easily apply to almost everything, including the left’s much-ballyhooed gun control crusade. If you don’t like guns, just don’t buy one, to give a basic example. People on Twitter immediately caught on.

According to this totally rock solid logic, there should be no laws against anything. If we don’t like something(assault, murder, theft, etc), we just shouldn’t do it and not worry about what anyone else does. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 19, 2022

Does this logic also apply to guns? https://t.co/5xoDqlqb69 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 19, 2022

Yes. That is amazing “logic” — the very first time that I’ve heard this. If you don’t believe in murder, then don’t do it. If you don’t believe in car theft, then don’t do it. If you don’t believe in rape, then don’t it. Not that hard. Isn’t that right, Jemele? https://t.co/WGgnCBR9vz — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) July 19, 2022

If you don’t like slavery, don’t own one https://t.co/hOa2FdjVCZ — Love Lockdown 🇺🇸 (@LoveLockdown100) July 19, 2022

In order to actually tweet such a vacuous statement, one would have to be entirely ignorant of every single pro-life argument…to the point where one might have never had a conversation with a pro-life human. https://t.co/DIR0o5UVxo — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) July 19, 2022

"If you don't want people to be murdered, just don't murder people." – Somebody who is complicit with people getting murdered https://t.co/ixnZRK3YWD — KFed's Burner (@FedsBurner) July 19, 2022

This might be a difficult concept for Jemele Hill or any pro-abortion person to grasp.. but if you don't want a baby, just don't have sex. Not that hard. — Anhedonic Voluptuary (@anhedonic69) July 19, 2022

Jemele Hill has a history of incendiary rhetoric, such as when she backed Joe Biden for saying that real black people do not vote for Donald Trump.

“The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer,” she tweeted in 2020.