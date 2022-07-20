Andrew Wiggins Regrets Coronavirus Vaccination After Championship Season

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins regrets receiving the coronavirus vaccine in order to play more games even after he won the NBA title.

Matched only by Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, Wiggins became one of the few NBA holdouts to receive the coronavirus vaccine until he ultimately reversed course, which enabled him to play home games in San Francisco in compliance with city ordinances. Despite the great season and the winning title, Wiggins told FanSided he wishes he could’ve held his ground.

“When you made the decision to get vaccinated, some people said that really unified the Warriors, like it brought the team together. I don’t know if you were trying to do that, but maybe you were … Looking back on that decision, what went into it at the time?” Mark Carman asked.

“I still wish I didn’t get it, to be honest with you, but you got to do what you got to do,” responded Wiggins. “I did it and I was all-star this year and a champion. So that was the good part, just not missing out on the year. The best year of my career. But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that. Either get this or don’t play.”

Several prominent athletes who rejected the vaccine faced severe criticism in 2021 and nearly missed out on career opportunities, the most prominent being Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who opposed the vaccine mandate after recovering from the virus and acquiring natural immunity. As a result, he was universally condemned by the media and sports establishment, from NBA commissioner Adam Silver to Charles Barkley to Howard Stern.