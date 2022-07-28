WATCH: First Female Tour de France Turns into Chaos as Dozens of Riders Crash

The fifth stage of the all-female Tour de France Femmes turned into a twisted mass of metal and riders, as nearly 30 women crashed into each other, causing a massive pile-up.

The accident – which took place only 45 kilometers from the finish line – caused several injuries, and at least one rider was transported to the hospital.

It is believed that the proximity of the riders to the finish line contributed to the accident as the course narrowed and riders sped up and got closer to each other. As a result, one rider went down, which caused a chain reaction of cyclists crashing into each other and falling to the ground.

It wasn’t long before the pile-up blocked the road completely. Emergency crews arrived on the scene promptly and began attending to the injured as those who were unhurt quickly mounted their bikes and attempted to finish the race.

Danish racer Emma Norsgaard suffered a broken collarbone due to the wreck.