WATCH: Marlins’ Daniel Castano Takes 104 MPH Line Drive to the Head, Amazingly Shakes it Off

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a 104 MPH line drive to his head on Thursday but soon shook it off, a viral video shows.

During the Marlins’ game against the Cincinnati Reds, Castano was standing directly in the line of fire when Reds third baseman Donovan Solano smacked a blistering hardball right back at the pitcher, TMZ reported.

The ball zoomed straight to the 27-year-old Castano’s head and bounced a hundred feet in the air, eventually coming down in a teammate’s glove giving the Reds an out.

Unsurprisingly, Castano quickly sank to his knees after the blow.

WATCH:

Daniel Castano takes a line drive off the head. pic.twitter.com/tJmZ2I16oq — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 28, 2022

After a few minutes, though, Castano gamely arose and motioned that he was OK.

Later, Marlins manager Don Mattingly indicated that the ball struck the brim of the pitcher’s cap, adding a layer of cushion between his head and the ball. So, he avoided serious damage.

Another view of the incident shows just how quickly the pitch came back as a line drive to Castano’s head.

Frightening situation. Marlins starter Daniel Castano out of the game after this comebacker. pic.twitter.com/7uj1y6en7G — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 28, 2022

