‘9.5 Years?!’: Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence Sparks Fierce Reaction

On Thursday morning, the Russian courts unveiled its 9-1/2-year prison sentence for WNBA player Brittney Griner on drug charges. The response on social media was fierce with many attacking Russia, Biden, and even Trump.

The WNBA and the NBA posted a joint statement about the sentence, as did the player’s union:

Statement from the WNBPA regarding our member, Brittney Griner. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/VLSWV01Ckl — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) August 4, 2022

Liberals were incensed over the situation and lashed out in every direction, blasting Biden, Putin, the Russian legal system, and even Donald Trump, though the latter had nothing at all to do with any of this:

Hey Putin – give us back Brittney Griner and we'll give you back Trump. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 27, 2022

9.5 years?! 9.5 years 💔 BG, we love you. Dk what else to say. We love you. FREE BRITTNEY GRINER. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) August 4, 2022

Anyone who can look at Brittney on the screen and not see the humanity and severity of this situation is sick. Do not come in my mentions to attempt to justify this horrific situation or say she deserves it. Brittney Griner should be on US soil. BRING HER TF HOME. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) August 4, 2022

Brittney Griner is not a political prisoner… she carried drugs that were illegal with her in Russia and was arrested – there's nothing "political"about that. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 31, 2022

SHE IS A HUMAN. She is a Black queer woman. She is a loved one—a wife, sister, mother, friend, teammate. She matters. She is Brittney Griner. And we love her. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) August 4, 2022

The American government is seething over Russia giving Brittney Griner 9 years in prison for weed. I want you to think about that for a minute. — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) August 4, 2022

My God. There are no limits to Putin’s cruelty and evil-heart.

He is using Brittney Griner as a political proxy in his war against the United States. He is purposefully humiliating her, parading her around like a carnival act. It is heart-breaking and infuriating.#FreeBG pic.twitter.com/CuApTrKMYc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 27, 2022

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney." — @POTUS, on Griner's 9-year sentence pic.twitter.com/tM4Xe3GVfI — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 4, 2022

As various cable stations cover the 9 year sentence for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, I cant help think more context is necessary. This isnt a real court with a real sentence, this is just the Russian government deciding what provides them with the most leverage — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) August 4, 2022

Brittney Griner: Less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. 9 years in prison. Donald Trump: Treason, sedition, insurrection, money laundering, fraud, rape, mass murder, & a thousand other crimes. Still golfing, still grifting. There is no justice on Planet Earth. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 4, 2022

Brittney Griner being sentenced to 9 years in jail over cannabis is egregious.@POTUS must do everything in his power to get her back to the US. He also must correct that injustice here in America, too. Far too many people are locked up over non-violent drug offenses. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 4, 2022

Seeing the Justice Department FINALLY charge the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor shortly after we find out a Russian court is sentencing Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison is making me feel some type of way. There's no real justice for Black women.#SayHerName #FreeBG — Ernest is at #NABJNAHJ22 (@MrErnestOwens) August 4, 2022

Conservatives also reacted:

Brittney Griner seemed to hate America so now she can live in Russia. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 4, 2022

The US sends drug smugglers to prison, too. #BrittneyGriner — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 4, 2022

Brittney Griner is a cautionary tale. Hate America? Think it’s oppressive? Go to another country, play stupid games and find out what oppression and “No justice” looks like. Too bad too sad. ✌🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 4, 2022

