‘9.5 Years?!’: Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence Sparks Fierce Reaction

Brittney Griner
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

On Thursday morning, the Russian courts unveiled its 9-1/2-year prison sentence for WNBA player Brittney Griner on drug charges. The response on social media was fierce with many attacking Russia, Biden, and even Trump.

The WNBA and the NBA posted a joint statement about the sentence, as did the player’s union:

Liberals were incensed over the situation and lashed out in every direction, blasting Biden, Putin, the Russian legal system, and even Donald Trump, though the latter had nothing at all to do with any of this:

Conservatives also reacted:

