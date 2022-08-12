Deion Sanders Blasts Hall of Fame for Enshrining Undeserving Players: ‘It ‘Ain’t Sh*t No More’

Deion Sanders blasted the Pro Football Hall of Fame for becoming a “free for all” by inducting too many undeserving players.

Saying the Hall of Fame “ain’t shit no more” in a podcast on Friday, Sanders also said he feels his bust doesn’t belong with the less deserving players, TMZ reported.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said. “This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It’s people that changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer.

“My jacket’s [Hall of Fame] gotta be a different color,” Sanders, 55, said. “There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room.”

“My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.”

As TMZ noted, Sanders, who was inducted in 2011, has belittled the Hall of Fame in the past. In 2020 he claimed the Hall was no longer “exclusive.”

“Everybody Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer. They let everybody in this thing now,” Sanders said. “It’s not exclusive anymore. And I don’t like it.”

