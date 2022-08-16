Boxing Great Mike Tyson Seen in Wheelchair Only One Month After Claiming He Is Close to Death

Only a month after Mike Tyson said he is close to death, the former heavyweight champion was seen in a wheelchair at Miami airport.

The 56-year-old fighter looked frail as he was wheeled through the airport as fans posed with him for selfies.

The Daily Mail reported that he is suffering from a “sciatica flare-up.”

The wheelchair incident occurred only a few weeks after Tyson was seen using a walking stick at a New York hotel.

Near the end of July, the heavyweight champ was heard telling fans that he feels as if he is “really close” to dying.

“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said during his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.”

He went on to say that fame and fortune are not everything many people think it is.

“Money don’t mean sh*t to me,” Tyson added. “I always tell people, they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?

“The false sense of security,” Tyson explained. “You believe nothing can happen. You don’t believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.”

He added that the idea that money equals security is a false notion.

“When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? That means you won’t catch a disease? You can’t get hit by a car? You can’t jump off a bridge? I don’t know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?” he concluded.

