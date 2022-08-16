A former member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department has claimed he was ordered to take photos of the deadly Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, has been in a heated lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy after eight deputies took photos of the remains belonging to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, before sharing them with families, friends, co-workers, and strangers.

In his testimony on Monday, ex-LACFD captain Brian Jordan said that he remembers being told to photograph the bodies while having little recollection of his day at the crash site.

“I followed many instructions that day but was told ‘take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,'” Jordan said. Jordan retired from the department in 2021 due to the distress brought about by the lawsuit and the Kobe Bryant crash in general. During his testimony, he struggled with questions and had to leave the courtroom several times. At one point, he responded to a question about photographing specific body parts.”Thank you, now I see intestines in my head,” Jodan testified. Jordan reportedly became so distressed that he turned to the judge and said, “I don’t want to hear this drama.”A Chief with the LACFD vehemently “denies instructing Jordan to capture images from the scene.” Per TMZ: