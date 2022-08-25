Henry’s Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotgun: A Classic Improved

The Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotgun from Henry Repeating Arms will remind you of Grandpa’s shotgun at a distance, but up close you’ll see the fiber optic sights, the pattern of the Mossy Oak Obsession camo, and the Henry turkey choke and know that Grandpa’s shotgun received myriad upgrades.

I remember seeing my grandpa’s break-action 12-gauge when I would go visit him and my grandmother. I also recall the day my grandmother gave me that shotgun, years after my grandpa had died.

I loved its simplicity and reliability, just as my grandpa did. But I am fairly sure Grandpa would have put his old shotgun in the closet for good if he had had the opportunity to take one of Henry’s Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotguns out in the field.

The Turkey Camo Shotgun is built on the classic, ultrareliable break-action framework, but beyond that it is a 21st century firearm.

For starters, the sights are bright and contrasted, with a green fiber optic front sight and red fiber optics in the rear. Moreover, the barrel of Henry’s shotgun is drilled and tapped for a Weaver 82 base, allowing hunters who prefer optics to trade out their traditional sighting system for a scope or red dot.

Next there is the camo pattern on the Henry — Mossy Oak Obsession is the official pattern of the National Wild Turkey Federation. It is designed to blend into the environment in which turkey hunters so often find themselves.

Then there is the Henry turkey choke, which keeps the shot tighter longer and allows the hunter to reach out for gobblers that might otherwise be outside of kill range.

The recoil pad on the butt end of the gun deserves mention as well, as we have fired numerous different types of ammo through Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotgun and found the recoil easy to manage with all loads. The recoil pad plays a major role in a break-action shotgun’s comfort and controllability.

Henry’s Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotgun is also designed with a safety mechanism to prevent the hunter from opening or closing the action if he has the hammer cocked. The mechanism prevents accidental discharges during those exciting seconds in which the hunter is quickly reloading for a second shot.

The Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotgun approaches perfection in so many ways — not the least of which is its simplicity. Because of this, it is the perfect firearm for fathers and grandfathers, mothers and grandmothers, to use to introduce their children and grandchildren to the awesome world of hunting. It is a gun that ushers in the opportunity for your kids and grandkids to make and hold memories like I made and hold of my grandpa and his break-action shotgun.

Grandpa would have loved this gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.