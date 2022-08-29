WaPo Leaves Race of Suspected Shooters Out of Brian Robinson Story

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot and wounded during a likely attempted carjacking on Sunday, but in its story on the crime, the Washington Post somehow forgot to mention the race of the shooters.

Robinson, who was shot twice just before 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of H Street NE in the nation’s capital, was rushed to a hospital Sunday but was soon listed in stable condition.

The Washington Post article gives many details about the crime.

The paper notes the player’s medical status, that the police think it is a robbery or carjacking, and that a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting. The paper also noted that one of the suspects had a yellow smiley-face shirt, and the two suspects were juveniles with “shoulder-length dreadlocks.”

But one detail of the appearance of the suspected shooters somehow escaped the Post’s attention; both were black males.

We know this, not because the paper reported it, but because the Washington D.C. Police released a description of the suspects that included their race.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 28, 2022

As Katie Pavlich tweeted:

In their story about Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. being shot tonight, the Washington Post took out the full description of the suspects. The DC police did not. pic.twitter.com/nPwRdD7rey — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 29, 2022

Robinson is lucky to have escaped the shooting without life-threatening injury. The team posted a tweet noting that the player’s surgery went well, and his outlook is positive.

The team also asked the media to give the player some privacy.

Robinson was seen as a leading rookie running back after the Washington Commanders drafted him out of Alabama in the third round earlier this year. But he did not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. It is not yet known how the wounds might affect his football career.

