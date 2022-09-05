Youth Football League Criticized for Raffling ‘Freedom Stick’ (AR-15)

A youth football and cheerleading league in North Carolina received criticism for the decision to raffle an AR-15 rifle, which the raffle organizers refer to as a “Freedom Stick.”

The New York Post reports that the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League (EHYFCL) is raffling a FN 15 rifle.

The Post notes that “some critics took issue with the prize choice, believing it is inappropriate for a children’s league.”

An anonymous parent told WLOS, “I was honestly shocked when I received the message that the children were going to be selling an assault rifle because of what’s going on at schools around the country, I thought it was in very bad taste for them to choose a weapon that is being used against children.”

EHYFCL responded to the criticism via Facebook, where the group said, in part:

We’re ALWAYS accepting donations. This organization doesn’t run on air and water. We’re not “affiliated” with Henderson County Public Schools nor are we sponsored by Henderson County in ANY way. The referees aren’t volunteers, the LEO and first responders for the children’s safety aren’t volunteers, the use of the field, stadium, and facilities are not free, the lost uniforms, mouthpieces, chin straps, ear pads, bows, and socks are not free, equipment is not free, the insurance is not free, and all the other fees the league must pay are not imaginary.

EHYFCL notes that the AR-15 is being held by a Federal Firearms License holder (FFL) and the winner of the raffle will have to pass a National Instant Criminal Background Check System check before taking possession of the gun.

