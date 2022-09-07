A reporter ripped into LSU Football coach Brian Kelly on Tuesday after the Tigers’ head coach made a sarcastic remark about members of the media.

Kelly joked about the media being late to Tuesday’s press conference, saying, “We’ll open it up to this late-arriving media crowd that must have enjoyed the weekend.

“That’s usually $10 that we put into the kitty. We’ll have big bash at the end of the year at my place,” Kelly added.

However, Leah Vann of The Advocate quipped back at Kelly, saying, “Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time.”

Kelly, who remained calm during the interaction, responded, “I don’t think it has anything to do with winning. I think it has to do with being on time.”

Brian Kelly was not happy with a reporter for being late to todays press conference. The reporter responded “maybe if you win, I’ll be on time” Absolutely brutal 48 hours for Brian Kelly. pic.twitter.com/PzgHcQQHJ9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 7, 2022

The spat between Kelly and Vann came just days after LSU lost to Florida State 24-23 on Sunday.

Vann apologized to Kelly after the press conference and clarified that there were no issues between the two.

“Press conference was at noon, I was running from a doctor’s appointment. Got there at 11:57,” Vann tweeted. “Brian Kelly called me out, said jokingly I owed him $10, I said if he won maybe I’d be on time. Not my finest hour. I apologized afterward, he was super chill and said I still owe him $10.”

Press conference was at noon, I was running from a doctor’s appointment. Got there at 11:57. Brian Kelly called me out, said jokingly I owed him $10, I said if he won maybe I’d be on time. Not my finest hour. I apologized afterward, he was super chill and said I still owe him $10 https://t.co/6zsp6k9PuL — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) September 6, 2022

“I know Brian Kelly likes to joke. He clearly took it as one from our conversation afterward. All in good fun, fam,” she added.

