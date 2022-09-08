WATCH: John Daly Shocks Cardinals Broadcaster with Perfect First Pitch

Never underestimate a man in sandals and boardshorts. That would be the message from golfer John Daly’s stellar first pitch performance on Wednesday.

The Cardinals broadcaster on Bally Sports Midwest got quite a laugh (almost certainly stemming from his belief Daly would not throw a great first pitch) after the former British Open champ casually fired the best first pitch any of us have likely seen in a long time.

John Daly, Miss Missouri… all kinds of first pitch excitement tonight at Busch.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/LD3wMBxHKe — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 7, 2022

In news that will no doubt come as a shock to those who routinely underestimate this fine athletic specimen, Daly played football and baseball in high school. In other words, do not let cigarette smoking and drunkenness fool you.

Whether it’s a baseball field or a golf course, the man can get it done.