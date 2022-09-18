Oregon Apologizes for ‘F*ck the Mormons’ Chant During BYU Game

The University of Oregon has issued an apology to Brigham Young University (BYU) after a large section of their students began chanting “F*ck the Mormons” during their game on Saturday.

“Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) wrote in a tweet captioning the video of the offensive chant.

Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon. https://t.co/l8BdsSJWu2 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 18, 2022

BYU describes itself as “…founded, supported, and guided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are commonly referred to as Mormons.

On Sunday, Oregon released a statement stating that the student chant went against “everything the university stands for.”

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the university said. “These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry. 2/2 — University of Oregon (@uoregon) September 18, 2022

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) retweeted the university’s statement, saying that the student’s actions went against the spirit of inclusivity.

In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background. Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday's Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better. https://t.co/q8aDJ6IMmg — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 18, 2022

