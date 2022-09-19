WATCH: Fan Arrested After Attempting to Jump into Pit with Texas Longhorn Mascot ‘Bevo’

Few things are less advisable than jumping into a pit with a 1500-plus pound Texas Longhorn. But, then again, mix passionate fandom with eleventy bottles of beer, and ill-advised decisions will ensue.

Such was the case at the Texas-UTSA game on Saturday when a fan attempted to jump into the pit with the University of Texas’s mascot, Bevo. The mascot’s handlers tried to wave the fan off but to no avail. Thankfully, a Texas DPS officer intervened and prevented the fan from getting himself killed.

It’s unclear what the fan’s intentions were, but it’s pretty clear what Bevo’s intentions would have been if he had felt the slightest bit threatened. The last time Bevo felt an unwelcome presence, it nearly cost “UGA,” the Georgia Bulldog mascot, his life.

Texas mascot “Bevo” was not rocking with Georgia’s bulldogὈ pic.twitter.com/Elel9YzT2y — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) July 10, 2022

The fan was arrested. Please don’t mess with Texas or their longhorns, kids.