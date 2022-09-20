VIDEO: Bills’ Dane Jackson Reportedly Released from Hospital After Scary Head-to-Head Collision with Teammate

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance on Monday night after his head and neck were violently bent backward following a head-to-head collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.

The scary collision shocked fans in the stadium and at home.

Ambulance came out for neck injury.

Scary site but hoping/expecting to avoid any major spinal cord injury. Analysis posting at @SICscore shortly. pic.twitter.com/du9OINBN4d — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 20, 2022

However, despite the horrifying nature of the hit, Monday morning brought good news as the Bills announced that Jackson had “no major injury to his neck or spinal cord” and was released from the hospital.

An update on Dane Jackson. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JL1oVrMI4o — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2022

Clearly, this is the best news that could have possibly come regarding Jackson’s injury.

After the game, Edmunds talked about the hit from his perspective.

“Yeah, definitely a tough play,” Edmunds explained. “Just kind of saw the receiver still up, just trying to finish the play.

“Obviously, a situation that I didn’t do intentionally. I would never try to do something like that to my teammate. But like I said, man, the receiver was still up. I was just trying to finish him to the ground and, unfortunately, I ended up hitting Dane.”

Jackson, a seventh-rounder out of Pitt, earned a starting job in 2022 after two years in a part-time role.