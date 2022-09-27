WATCH: Mali Women’s Basketball Players Brawl After World Cup Loss

After taking a beating in the Women’s FIBA World Cup, a couple of teammates on the team from Mali decided to beat each other.

Things fell apart for the women’s basketball team from Mali after their 81-68 defeat at the hands of Serbia this week. The loss marked the fourth defeat in a row for the squad from Africa. A debacle that led teammates Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou to turn on each other.

Both players later made amends and apologized for the fight.

“We’re here to apologize to the world of basketball, FIBA, World Cup — and we’re here to apologize,” Kourouma told reporters Tuesday. “We are sorry for the image.”

Though, the hard times continued for Team Mali. The African women fell to Canada 88-65 in their final game.